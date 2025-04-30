Miracle Amidst Tragedy: A Cat's Rescue in Kolkata Fire

A sense of relief punctuated the tragic narrative of the Kolkata fire on Wednesday, when emergency personnel rescued a cat from Rituraj Hotel. The blaze, which claimed 14 lives, turned an ordinary rescue into a moment of gratitude for those on the scene.

Trapped for over 16 hours amidst thick smoke, the feline was eventually noticed clinging to a window on the third floor. Firefighters, alerted by its cries, managed to secure the frightened animal safely in a towel.

This unfortunate event comes amidst reports that 88 guests were present during the fire, most of whom fell victim to smoke suffocation. The incident underscores the ever-present dangers of fire disasters, leaving a grim reminder of the lives lost.

