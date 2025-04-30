Miracle Amidst Tragedy: A Cat's Rescue in Kolkata Fire
In a tragic fire at Kolkata's Rituraj Hotel that resulted in 14 deaths, a cat was miraculously rescued after being trapped for over 16 hours. Firefighters discovered the feline clinging to a third-floor window, responding to its faint cries. The incident highlighted the grim circumstances where many guests were unable to escape the deadly smoke.
- Country:
- India
A sense of relief punctuated the tragic narrative of the Kolkata fire on Wednesday, when emergency personnel rescued a cat from Rituraj Hotel. The blaze, which claimed 14 lives, turned an ordinary rescue into a moment of gratitude for those on the scene.
Trapped for over 16 hours amidst thick smoke, the feline was eventually noticed clinging to a window on the third floor. Firefighters, alerted by its cries, managed to secure the frightened animal safely in a towel.
This unfortunate event comes amidst reports that 88 guests were present during the fire, most of whom fell victim to smoke suffocation. The incident underscores the ever-present dangers of fire disasters, leaving a grim reminder of the lives lost.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- hotel fire
- rescue
- cat
- feline
- firefighters
- Rituraj Hotel
- tragedy
- suffocation
- fire safety
ALSO READ
Exotic Feline Trafficking Ring Busted in Mallorca
India's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid Lifts Sudan Amidst Conflict
Operation Brahma: India's Lifeline to Quake-Stricken Myanmar
Restoring the Lifeline: Sawangi Canal Revitalization Boosts Agriculture
AfDB and ICRC Launch $19.85M Lifeline for Sudanese Women and Conflict Victims