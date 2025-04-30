Left Menu

Miracle Amidst Tragedy: A Cat's Rescue in Kolkata Fire

In a tragic fire at Kolkata's Rituraj Hotel that resulted in 14 deaths, a cat was miraculously rescued after being trapped for over 16 hours. Firefighters discovered the feline clinging to a third-floor window, responding to its faint cries. The incident highlighted the grim circumstances where many guests were unable to escape the deadly smoke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:24 IST
  • India

A sense of relief punctuated the tragic narrative of the Kolkata fire on Wednesday, when emergency personnel rescued a cat from Rituraj Hotel. The blaze, which claimed 14 lives, turned an ordinary rescue into a moment of gratitude for those on the scene.

Trapped for over 16 hours amidst thick smoke, the feline was eventually noticed clinging to a window on the third floor. Firefighters, alerted by its cries, managed to secure the frightened animal safely in a towel.

This unfortunate event comes amidst reports that 88 guests were present during the fire, most of whom fell victim to smoke suffocation. The incident underscores the ever-present dangers of fire disasters, leaving a grim reminder of the lives lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

