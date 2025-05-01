Entertainment Pulse: McGregor's Return, Beyonce's Electrifying Tour, and Universal Music's Growth
A recap of entertainment news focusing on Ewan McGregor's return to theatre, Beyoncé's energetic tour launch, and Universal Music's revenue growth, driven by concerts and vinyl sales.
Ewan McGregor has returned to the London stage after a 17-year hiatus, performing in the modern relationship-themed play "My Master Builder," inspired by Ibsen. The Emmy award-winning actor, famed for roles like Obi-Wan Kenobi, expressed his passion for theatre during the play's official opening night.
Music superstar Beyoncé kicked off her "Cowboy Carter" stadium tour with a vibrant performance at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. The show featured a medley of country-themed hits and saw Beyoncé joined on stage by her daughters. She opened the concert with "Ameriican Requiem," wearing an eye-catching all-white cowboy outfit.
Universal Music Group announced a successful first quarter, exceeding revenue expectations with an 11.8% increase compared to last year. The growth was attributed to a rise in concert attendance, vinyl record purchases, and digital service subscriptions, affirming the music giant's continued dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
