Entertainment Pulse: McGregor's Return, Beyonce's Electrifying Tour, and Universal Music's Growth

A recap of entertainment news focusing on Ewan McGregor's return to theatre, Beyoncé's energetic tour launch, and Universal Music's revenue growth, driven by concerts and vinyl sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ewan McGregor has returned to the London stage after a 17-year hiatus, performing in the modern relationship-themed play "My Master Builder," inspired by Ibsen. The Emmy award-winning actor, famed for roles like Obi-Wan Kenobi, expressed his passion for theatre during the play's official opening night.

Music superstar Beyoncé kicked off her "Cowboy Carter" stadium tour with a vibrant performance at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. The show featured a medley of country-themed hits and saw Beyoncé joined on stage by her daughters. She opened the concert with "Ameriican Requiem," wearing an eye-catching all-white cowboy outfit.

Universal Music Group announced a successful first quarter, exceeding revenue expectations with an 11.8% increase compared to last year. The growth was attributed to a rise in concert attendance, vinyl record purchases, and digital service subscriptions, affirming the music giant's continued dominance.

