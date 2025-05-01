Ewan McGregor Shines in 'My Master Builder'

Ewan McGregor has made a triumphant return to London's West End after a 17-year hiatus, starring in the Ibsen-inspired play 'My Master Builder.' The play, which delves into contemporary relationship dynamics, has been well-received, with McGregor expressing his passion for live theatre at the opening night.

Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated 'Cowboy Carter' tour with an electrifying performance at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. The singer, decked out in an all-white cowboy ensemble, thrilled the audience with a selection of country-inspired hits, sharing the spotlight with her two daughters.

In a new documentary 'Aldeas - A New Story,' Martin Scorsese includes a conversation with the late Pope Francis. The documentary highlights the pope's initiative to leverage cinema as a means of education and reflects his belief in creativity's sacredness, the filmmakers shared.

Universal Music Group has reported first-quarter revenues exceeding analyst expectations, driven by a surge in concert attendance, vinyl record sales, and digital subscriptions. The label, home to stars like Taylor Swift and BTS, saw an 11.8% revenue increase, totaling 2.90 billion euros.

