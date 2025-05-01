Left Menu

Ewan McGregor Shines in 'My Master Builder'

The latest entertainment news spotlights Ewan McGregor’s return to the London stage with 'My Master Builder,' a play about modern relationships. Beyoncé dazzles in her 'Cowboy Carter' tour debut. A Martin Scorsese documentary includes an interview with Pope Francis. Universal Music Group sees a boost in first-quarter revenue thanks to concerts and vinyl sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:26 IST
Ewan McGregor Shines in 'My Master Builder'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ewan McGregor has made a triumphant return to London's West End after a 17-year hiatus, starring in the Ibsen-inspired play 'My Master Builder.' The play, which delves into contemporary relationship dynamics, has been well-received, with McGregor expressing his passion for live theatre at the opening night.

Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated 'Cowboy Carter' tour with an electrifying performance at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. The singer, decked out in an all-white cowboy ensemble, thrilled the audience with a selection of country-inspired hits, sharing the spotlight with her two daughters.

In a new documentary 'Aldeas - A New Story,' Martin Scorsese includes a conversation with the late Pope Francis. The documentary highlights the pope's initiative to leverage cinema as a means of education and reflects his belief in creativity's sacredness, the filmmakers shared.

Universal Music Group has reported first-quarter revenues exceeding analyst expectations, driven by a surge in concert attendance, vinyl record sales, and digital subscriptions. The label, home to stars like Taylor Swift and BTS, saw an 11.8% revenue increase, totaling 2.90 billion euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025