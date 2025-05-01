Left Menu

Arshad Nadeem's Instagram Blocked in India Amid Political Tensions

Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account has been blocked in India due to a legal request following a terror attack in Pahalgam. This action is part of broader restrictions on Pakistani social media content in India. Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube content is also restricted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:29 IST
Arshad Nadeem's Instagram Blocked in India Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened political tensions, Pakistan's Olympic gold-medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is caught in a cross-border social media crackdown, as his Instagram account has been blocked in India. The action follows a legal request linked to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Indian authorities have tightened controls on Pakistani social media accounts with large Indian followings, citing 'provocative content.' Consequently, Pakistani YouTube channels disseminating communally sensitive content have been restricted, affecting figures such as former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

While Pakistani celebrities like Mahira Khan face similar restrictions, Nadeem's upcoming participation in the NC Classic javelin event remains uncertain after he declined an invitation, citing prior commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025