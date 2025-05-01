Arshad Nadeem's Instagram Blocked in India Amid Political Tensions
Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account has been blocked in India due to a legal request following a terror attack in Pahalgam. This action is part of broader restrictions on Pakistani social media content in India. Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube content is also restricted.
Amid heightened political tensions, Pakistan's Olympic gold-medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is caught in a cross-border social media crackdown, as his Instagram account has been blocked in India. The action follows a legal request linked to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
Indian authorities have tightened controls on Pakistani social media accounts with large Indian followings, citing 'provocative content.' Consequently, Pakistani YouTube channels disseminating communally sensitive content have been restricted, affecting figures such as former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.
While Pakistani celebrities like Mahira Khan face similar restrictions, Nadeem's upcoming participation in the NC Classic javelin event remains uncertain after he declined an invitation, citing prior commitments.
