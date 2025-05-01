Left Menu

Oman's Strategic Tourism Push: Strengthening Ties With Indian Travelers

Oman aims to attract 11.7 million tourists annually by 2040, focusing on international visitors, including Indians. The country emphasizes sustainable tourism and leverages historical ties with India. The MICE sector and cultural projects like the Oman Botanic Garden are pivotal in this strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:54 IST
Oman's Strategic Tourism Push: Strengthening Ties With Indian Travelers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman is boosting its efforts to draw visitors from around the globe, setting its sights on significant numbers from India. The nation intends to welcome about 11.7 million tourists each year by 2040, as part of its ambitious tourism growth plan, according to an Omani official.

India holds historical significance to Oman's tourism sector, as underlined by Mohamed bin Mahmoud al Zadjali, an adviser at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. Highlighting the historical ties, Zadjali emphasized the importance of Indian tourists who consistently visit and explore Oman, making them a vital group within the visitor demographic.

Oman's tourism strategy dovetails with its Vision 2040, aiming to attract millions of international visitors annually. The sultanate promotes corporate travel and destination weddings, particularly within the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, to build a durable market presence in India. Such efforts are supported by local community collaborations, key cultural projects, and sustainable tourism initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025