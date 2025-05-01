Oman's Strategic Tourism Push: Strengthening Ties With Indian Travelers

Oman is boosting its efforts to draw visitors from around the globe, setting its sights on significant numbers from India. The nation intends to welcome about 11.7 million tourists each year by 2040, as part of its ambitious tourism growth plan, according to an Omani official.

India holds historical significance to Oman's tourism sector, as underlined by Mohamed bin Mahmoud al Zadjali, an adviser at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. Highlighting the historical ties, Zadjali emphasized the importance of Indian tourists who consistently visit and explore Oman, making them a vital group within the visitor demographic.

Oman's tourism strategy dovetails with its Vision 2040, aiming to attract millions of international visitors annually. The sultanate promotes corporate travel and destination weddings, particularly within the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, to build a durable market presence in India. Such efforts are supported by local community collaborations, key cultural projects, and sustainable tourism initiatives.

