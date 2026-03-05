Left Menu

Gas Crisis Unfolds: Qatar's Force Majeure Disrupts Global LNG Markets

Qatar's declaration of force majeure on gas exports amid geopolitical tensions highlights a looming global energy crisis. The production halt at Qatar Energy has escalated competition between global markets, triggering price hikes. The situation underscores the nation's critical role in supplying liquefied natural gas worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:00 IST
Gas Crisis Unfolds: Qatar's Force Majeure Disrupts Global LNG Markets
Qatar declared force majeure on its gas exports Wednesday due to geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Israel, impacting Iran. The move is expected to lead to worldwide gas shortages, as Qatar contributes about 20% of the global LNG supply.

The production shutdown at Qatar Energy, the state-owned energy giant, has stopped all gas liquefaction processes. According to sources, it could take weeks before production resumes, given the complexities of the restart process and geopolitical instability.

This development has sent gas prices soaring in Europe and Asia, intensifying competition for LNG cargoes. Analysts warn that extended disruptions could lead to a broader market shock, reminiscent of the 2022 crisis when Russian pipeline gas supplies were cut to Europe.

