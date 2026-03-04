Blaze at Indore Airport: Prompt Response Averts Crisis
A fire erupted in the dry grass of Indore's non-operational airport area, posing no threat to flight services or causing any injuries. The blaze was swiftly managed by the airport and district authorities. A fire audit has been scheduled to identify the cause and ensure safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:57 IST
- India
A fire broke out in the dry grass of the non-operational area at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and flight operations continued uninterrupted. The district administration assisted in controlling the blaze, which occurred late in the evening.
Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar assured the public that no damage occurred, stating that a fire audit would be conducted to investigate the cause.
