WAVES 2025: A New Dawn for India's Creative Dominance

Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary approach to fostering creativity during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. Speaking to ANI, Reshammiya expressed his pride in participating in the summit, believing it will establish India as a key player in the global creative sphere.

Reshammiya stated, "Our Prime Minister has a fantastic vision. I am highly honoured to be here. This is just the beginning. All of us are blessed to have such a huge platform." Israeli actor Aki Avni echoed similar sentiments, lauding the event as a significant achievement for India's entertainment industry.

Addressing a large audience of international delegates, PM Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, describing it as a groundbreaking platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers worldwide. The summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," is a strategic initiative to propel India to the forefront of the global creative economy. Attendees included prominent Bollywood figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Rajinikanth.

(With inputs from agencies.)