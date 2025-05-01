WAVES 2025: India's Leap into Global Creative Dominance

Actor Nimrat Kaur lauded the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, describing it as a transformative initiative that positions India prominently on the global creative map. At the summit's inaugural session held at the Jio World Convention Centre, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inspiring vision and the platform's unifying power.

Kaur expressed her admiration for the event, noting, "It was fantastic. PM Narendra Modi offered encouraging words; his vision is truly exceptional." She remarked on the presence of creative forces from across India, viewing WAVES as a significant movement towards India's emergence as a global creative powerhouse. Actor Manushi Chhillar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the synergy of the global entertainment and audio-visual industries at the summit.

The summit, inaugurated by PM Modi, was hailed as a historic milestone for India's cultural and creative sectors. In his keynote address, Modi emphasized India's potential as a storytelling superpower, celebrating its rich tapestry of narratives rooted in its billion-plus population. He urged global creatives to tap into India's cultural wealth and narrated, "It is the perfect time to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.'" Over the four-day event, WAVES will host numerous delegates, creators, and companies, covering diverse domains like cinema, gaming, and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)