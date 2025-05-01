Left Menu

India Hosts Groundbreaking WAVES 2025 Summit, Transforming Creative Horizons

At the WAVES 2025 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's cultural richness, urging global creators to collaborate with Indian talent. The event, launched in Mumbai, showcases India's artistic heritage and innovation, attracting over 10,000 delegates and 1,000 creators, marking a milestone in India's creative journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:22 IST
India Hosts Groundbreaking WAVES 2025 Summit, Transforming Creative Horizons
Prasoon Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 had a momentous start, with acclaimed lyricist and CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary efforts for this pivotal event being hosted in India. Joshi highlighted the Prime Minister's unique ability to actualize aspirational projects, presenting India as a new global hub for creative platforms.

Prime Minister Modi, at the summit's inauguration at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, addressed delegates from over 90 countries, asserting India's vast narrative and artistic potential. He stressed India's readiness to inspire global audiences with its rich storytelling tradition and called for international partnerships to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.'

WAVES 2025, with the theme 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,' marks India's first international summit centered on the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. The four-day event assembles over 10,000 delegates, creators, companies, and startups to explore collaborative opportunities and sectoral advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025