India Hosts Groundbreaking WAVES 2025 Summit, Transforming Creative Horizons

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 had a momentous start, with acclaimed lyricist and CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary efforts for this pivotal event being hosted in India. Joshi highlighted the Prime Minister's unique ability to actualize aspirational projects, presenting India as a new global hub for creative platforms.

Prime Minister Modi, at the summit's inauguration at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, addressed delegates from over 90 countries, asserting India's vast narrative and artistic potential. He stressed India's readiness to inspire global audiences with its rich storytelling tradition and called for international partnerships to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.'

WAVES 2025, with the theme 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,' marks India's first international summit centered on the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. The four-day event assembles over 10,000 delegates, creators, companies, and startups to explore collaborative opportunities and sectoral advancements.

