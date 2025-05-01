Sikkim's Labour Force at the Heart of Development Initiatives

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang marked International Labour Day by praising the dedication and contributions of workers worldwide. He emphasized the role of labour in building prosperous societies, particularly in Sikkim.

Tamang reiterated his government's commitment to labour welfare, highlighting initiatives to improve workers' dignity, wellbeing, and livelihoods. These measures include enhanced housing, expanded health benefits, and crucial infrastructure development.

To strengthen administrative and labour welfare systems, Tamang announced technological interventions such as an online registration app and a Labour Clearance Certificate Portal, aiming to streamline procedures and ensure effective governance.

