Musk's X Under Scrutiny: Grok AI and the Battle Against Deepfakes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Elon Musk's platform X is working to comply with UK law following an investigation by the media regulator into Grok AI's production of illicit imagery. Musk assured that Grok would adhere to legal standards globally. New laws against sexual deepfakes are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:28 IST
In a significant development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that Elon Musk's X is moving towards full compliance with UK regulations. The announcement follows an investigation initiated by the UK's media watchdog into allegations that the Grok AI on Musk's platform is generating illicit images.

Elon Musk took to X, stating that Grok AI operates under strict adherence to the laws of each country where it functions. He emphasized that the AI refrains from producing any illegal content when prompted for images. This stance aligns with X's recent policy changes to limit certain imagery requests to subscribers only.

The investigation, spearheaded by Ofcom, aims to address growing concerns over Grok AI's creation of sexually explicit deepfake images. Amid the scrutiny, technology minister Liz Kendall highlighted the imminent implementation of a law criminalizing the production of such deepfakes, labeling them as 'weapons of abuse.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

