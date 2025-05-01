WAVES 2025 Opens with Star-Studded Panel on Indian Cinema’s Cultural Legacy

The much-anticipated World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) commenced with great fanfare at the iconic Jio World Centre in Mumbai, marking a new chapter in India’s global cultural and cinematic discourse. Hosted under the visionary initiative of the Government of India, WAVES aims to become a premier platform to celebrate and shape the future of storytelling, innovation, and entertainment. The summit's inaugural panel, titled “Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul,” set the tone for the event with a power-packed session that brought together some of the most respected stalwarts of Indian cinema.

Legends Come Together: A Rare Cinematic Gathering

The panel featured a glittering constellation of Indian film icons—Hema Malini, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi—representing diverse linguistic and regional traditions of Indian cinema. The discussion was moderated by none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who skillfully navigated through a deep and moving conversation on the art and impact of storytelling in India.

The session wasn’t merely a discussion but a celebration of the enduring power of cinema as a mirror to India’s soul—its values, struggles, aspirations, and triumphs.

Hema Malini: Honoring Cultural Roots through Creative Expression

Opening the dialogue with grace and poise, Hema Malini—affectionately known as the "Dream Girl" of Bollywood—commended the summit as a “beautiful initiative” driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cultural vision. She expressed pride in being a part of this landmark event, saying, “Thanks to Prime Minister Modi – his vision and leadership have made WAVES a remarkable platform for creators and innovators.”

She reflected on how cinema has played a crucial role in shaping societal values and shared stories that resonate across generations, highlighting the need to keep traditional roots alive while embracing creative evolution.

Mohanlal: Breaking the Barriers Between Art and Entertainment

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered a profound take on the changing dynamics of Indian cinema. He blurred the lines between art house and commercial cinema, asserting that both genres serve the ultimate purpose of storytelling. “There’s a very thin line between art cinema and entertainment. Even art films must entertain. I don't believe in labeling—it's the story that moves people,” he noted.

Mohanlal emphasized that today’s audiences are increasingly open to diverse narratives and experimental formats, encouraging filmmakers to challenge conventions while remaining emotionally resonant.

Chiranjeevi: A Personal Journey Fueled by Passion and Simplicity

Bringing a touch of nostalgia and heartfelt emotion, Telugu cinema megastar Chiranjeevi spoke about his lifelong love for acting. “Acting has been my first love since childhood,” he shared. “I constantly asked myself—what unique element can I bring to become a better actor?”

He revealed his artistic compass has always pointed toward authenticity, aiming to be seen as the “boy next door.” This commitment to being relatable, he said, stems from a desire to stay grounded and connect deeply with audiences from all walks of life.

Chiranjeevi also paid homage to the cinematic giants who inspired his journey. “I owe a lot to the icons who came before me—Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan—they all helped shape my understanding of what it means to be an artist.”

A Tapestry of Legacy, Innovation, and Vision

The panel discussion was far more than a nostalgic trip down memory lane. It underscored the transformative power of storytelling in building cultural identity and preserving heritage. Each speaker emphasized the role of cinema not just as entertainment, but as an enduring force for social reflection, emotional catharsis, and nation-building.

The audience, which included industry professionals, young creatives, and cultural policymakers, was visibly moved by the sincerity and vision articulated by these legends.

Looking Ahead: WAVES as a Global Cultural Movement

As the first day of WAVES drew to a close, it became evident that the summit is poised to become a watershed moment in the global entertainment landscape. With India's burgeoning influence in the creative economy and its rich storytelling traditions, WAVES provides a vital stage for celebrating cinematic excellence and forging collaborative futures.

This inaugural session has set a high bar for what’s to come—deep conversations, cultural exchange, and a reinvigoration of India’s unique voice in global entertainment.