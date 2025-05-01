ASHA Workers End 43-Day Hunger Strike, Launch Statewide Protest March
ASHA workers, demanding better pay and benefits, have ended a 43-day hunger strike outside the secretariat. They plan a statewide day-night protest march from May 5 to May 17. The agitation, now 81 days ongoing, continues outside the secretariat, led by KAHWA's S Mini.
After nearly three months, ASHA workers have concluded their 43-day hunger strike outside the secretariat, seeking increased honorarium and post-retirement benefits.
The protest, held by Accredited Social Health Activist workers in relays, ended with the distribution of coconut water to the fasting women.
S Mini, state vice president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association, announced the strike's end as they prepare for a statewide protest march, running from May 5 to May 17.
