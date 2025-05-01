Left Menu

India's Cultural Odyssey: The Bharat Pavilion Unveiled

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit on Thursday. The event is celebrated as a tribute to India's rich storytelling heritage.

The pavilion, under the theme 'Kala to Code', resonates with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and highlights India's artistic traditions that stand as symbols of creativity, harmony, and cultural diplomacy.

The Bharat Pavilion, with its four immersive zones, showcases the evolution of India's storytelling traditions. The Prime Minister emphasized the pavilion's role in highlighting India's cinematic past and the future opportunities for global collaboration in the creative industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

