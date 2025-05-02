Left Menu

Return to Roots: A Muslim Family Embraces Hinduism in Vrindavan

In Vrindavan, a Muslim family from Mathura voluntarily embraced Hinduism, citing ancestral faith. The head, once named Zakir, now Jagdish, led the conversion facilitated by Hindu Yuva Vahini. The family underwent traditional rituals, with all members willingly adopting new Hindu identities without external pressure.

Updated: 02-05-2025 10:43 IST
Return to Roots: A Muslim Family Embraces Hinduism in Vrindavan
A Muslim family from the Jamunapar area of Mathura voluntarily converted to Hinduism in Vrindavan at a religious ceremony featuring Vedic rituals. The family members, led by the head Zakir—now Jagdish—claimed their decision was anchored in a desire to return to their ancestral roots.

The conversion, facilitated by Hindu Yuva Vahini at the Bhagwat Dham Ashram, Vrindavan, included a one-hour havan-yajna ritual. Post-ceremony, each family's names were changed, symbolizing their new faith commitment. The ceremony concluded with the participants dressed in saffron scarves, having undergone purification with Ganga water.

Prashant Kapil, Vrindavan Kotwali in-charge, confirmed the peaceful and voluntary nature of the conversion process, assuring no coercion or inducements were involved. Hindu Yuva Vahini activist Sharad Saini emphasized the family's unanimous support for the conversion, describing it as a joyful return to their ancestral religion.

