Aamir Khan Advocates for Expanding India's Cinema Landscape

Superstar Aamir Khan emphasizes the need for more cinemas in India at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. He highlights that the nation's film-loving audience lacks sufficient access to theaters, particularly compared to the U.S. and China, and calls for infrastructure investments to boost growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:23 IST
Aamir Khan Advocates for Expanding India's Cinema Landscape
Aamir Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Aamir Khan highlighted the challenges facing India's cinema industry at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. The 60-year-old actor stressed the urgent need for infrastructure investment to increase the country's cinema screens.

While participating in a session on 'Studios of the Future: Putting India on World Studio Map', Khan lamented India’s low cinema screen count. He compared it to the more extensive networks in the U.S. and China, where the number of screens vastly exceeds that in India, despite its large and cinema-loving population.

Joined by notable industry figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Charles Roven, Aamir Khan advocated for more theaters in smaller towns. He argued that doing so could ensure broader access to Indian films, which remain a major cultural and entertainment force in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

