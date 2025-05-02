Chimney Installation Marks Key Step in Papal Conclave

The preparations for the next papal conclave have intensified, reaching a significant milestone on Friday as Vatican firefighters installed a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel.

This installation is a key step in the run-up to the May 7 conclave, where cardinals will gather to elect a new pope. This chimney will herald the outcome of each voting session to the public.

Depending on the voting results, special chemical mixtures will be burned to produce smoke signals: black indicating no decision and white indicating a new pope has been elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)