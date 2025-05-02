Left Menu

Chimney Installation Marks Key Step in Papal Conclave

Chimney installation on the Sistine Chapel signals the acceleration of preparations for the papal conclave on May 7, aiming to elect a successor to Pope Francis. Vatican firefighters were seen working on the roof, and the ballots of cardinals will indicate the election outcome through smoke signals, with black smoke for no decision and white for a chosen pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:19 IST
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

The preparations for the next papal conclave have intensified, reaching a significant milestone on Friday as Vatican firefighters installed a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel.

This installation is a key step in the run-up to the May 7 conclave, where cardinals will gather to elect a new pope. This chimney will herald the outcome of each voting session to the public.

Depending on the voting results, special chemical mixtures will be burned to produce smoke signals: black indicating no decision and white indicating a new pope has been elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

