Blind Sensations: Crafting Fragrance Without Sight

Alexander Yashin, blind from birth, creates unique fragrances at Pure Sense, a Moscow-based perfumery. Alongside other visually impaired perfumers, Yashin's heightened senses guide his creative process, blending essential oils like musical notes. Founder Ekaterina Zinchenko insists on inclusion, promoting creativity and diversity as the brand expands globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:31 IST
Alexander Yashin, a 31-year-old who has been blind since birth, perceives the world through his other senses, specifically his extraordinary sense of smell. At the Moscow laboratory of Pure Sense, Yashin, along with his fellow blind perfumers, transforms olfactory notes into fragrances, experiencing scents as a symphony of music-like composition.

Founded by Ekaterina Zinchenko, Pure Sense stands out for its inclusive approach, having carefully chosen a team that embraces talent irrespective of physical limitations. Yashin, with a background in philology and ethnography, draws inspiration from his time in a folk music ensemble to design perfumes, mastering the art with every creation.

As the company plans to expand its reach internationally, Zinchenko emphasizes the importance of diversity within their catalogue, showcasing her perfumers' distinct styles. This unique combination of inclusion and artistic expression defines the brand's identity, allowing for growth and recognition in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

