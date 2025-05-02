Spiritual Diplomacy: Modi's Tribute at Vizhinjam Port Ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the commissioning ceremony of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, where he paid tributes to Adi Shankaracharya and Pope Francis. Modi's speech intertwined national development with cultural and religious references, highlighting India's spiritual heritage and the significance of tolerance and inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
During the commissioning ceremony of Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Adi Shankaracharya and remembered the late Pope Francis, fostering dialogue on spiritual heritage and national development with political undertones aimed at the opposition INDIA alliance.
Modi's speech emphasized the cultural nationalism embodied by Adi Shankaracharya's contributions to India's spiritual awakening while reaching out to Kerala's Christian community, mourning Pope Francis's passing.
The event, chaired by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by Congress's Shashi Tharoor, underscored Modi's dedication to India's spiritual legacy and highlighted Kerala as a bastion of harmony and inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
