Kerala Renamed to Keralam: Embracing Heritage and Pride
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the renaming of Kerala to Keralam, reflecting the state's heritage. The decision, led by Prime Minister Modi, aims to honor the region's cultural pride. The change precedes upcoming assembly elections, with a formal process involving a bill in the Kerala Assembly.
The state of Kerala will soon be known as Keralam, a move intended to better represent the region's rich heritage and cultural pride, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made this announcement to fulfill a long-standing local demand.
Speaking on the decision, Shah expressed his congratulations to the people of Keralam, emphasizing that the name change is a significant step in showcasing the true authenticity of the state while upholding its pride. This decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting held at the new PMO complex, Seva Teerth.
The renaming comes ahead of the Kerala assembly elections scheduled for April, with the current assembly's term ending in May. With the Union Cabinet's approval, the process will involve the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, in the Kerala Assembly for feedback, followed by the president's recommendation for introducing it in Parliament.
