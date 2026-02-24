Kerala Renamed to Keralam: Embracing Heritage and Pride

The state of Kerala will soon be known as Keralam, a move intended to better represent the region's rich heritage and cultural pride, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made this announcement to fulfill a long-standing local demand.

Speaking on the decision, Shah expressed his congratulations to the people of Keralam, emphasizing that the name change is a significant step in showcasing the true authenticity of the state while upholding its pride. This decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting held at the new PMO complex, Seva Teerth.

The renaming comes ahead of the Kerala assembly elections scheduled for April, with the current assembly's term ending in May. With the Union Cabinet's approval, the process will involve the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, in the Kerala Assembly for feedback, followed by the president's recommendation for introducing it in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)