Tirumala Temple Introduces WhatsApp Feedback System for Pilgrims
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has launched a WhatsApp-based feedback system for temple pilgrims. This initiative allows devotees to share feedback on services via QR codes, thus enhancing transparency and service quality. The temple management aims to improve the spiritual experience for all visitors through this digital platform.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:49 IST
- India
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has rolled out a WhatsApp-based feedback system for its visiting pilgrims.
Devotees can now offer feedback on various temple services and facilities, such as anna prasadam, cleanliness, and laddu prasadam, among others, via this new platform.
Feedback can be provided effortlessly by scanning QR codes placed around the temple premises, funneling users into a WhatsApp interface where they can submit their observations through text or video.
