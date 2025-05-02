Left Menu

Tirumala Temple Introduces WhatsApp Feedback System for Pilgrims

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has launched a WhatsApp-based feedback system for temple pilgrims. This initiative allows devotees to share feedback on services via QR codes, thus enhancing transparency and service quality. The temple management aims to improve the spiritual experience for all visitors through this digital platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:49 IST
Tirumala Temple Introduces WhatsApp Feedback System for Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has rolled out a WhatsApp-based feedback system for its visiting pilgrims.

Devotees can now offer feedback on various temple services and facilities, such as anna prasadam, cleanliness, and laddu prasadam, among others, via this new platform.

Feedback can be provided effortlessly by scanning QR codes placed around the temple premises, funneling users into a WhatsApp interface where they can submit their observations through text or video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025