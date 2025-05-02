Tirumala Temple Introduces WhatsApp Feedback System for Pilgrims

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has rolled out a WhatsApp-based feedback system for its visiting pilgrims.

Devotees can now offer feedback on various temple services and facilities, such as anna prasadam, cleanliness, and laddu prasadam, among others, via this new platform.

Feedback can be provided effortlessly by scanning QR codes placed around the temple premises, funneling users into a WhatsApp interface where they can submit their observations through text or video.

