Switrus Holidays Makes History with Germany Office Opening
Switrus Holidays, India's leading European travel brand, has opened its first international office in Germany, becoming the first Indian tour operator with a registered branch there. This expansion signifies a novel approach to Indian tourism in Europe, emphasizing cultural connections and enhanced service for travelers.
In an unprecedented move, Switrus Holidays, known for its rapid growth as a European travel brand from India, has inaugurated its first international office in Germany.
Marking a significant milestone, Switrus is now the only Indian tour operator with a registered travel branch in Germany, starting a new chapter for Indian outbound tourism.
The opening in Duisburg saw prominent figures from both Indian and German communities, celebrating this cross-cultural initiative. This expansion reflects Switrus' commitment to offering its signature tours with improved logistical efficiency, highlighting its ambition for further global reach.
