Left Menu

Switrus Holidays Makes History with Germany Office Opening

Switrus Holidays, India's leading European travel brand, has opened its first international office in Germany, becoming the first Indian tour operator with a registered branch there. This expansion signifies a novel approach to Indian tourism in Europe, emphasizing cultural connections and enhanced service for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:16 IST
Switrus Holidays Makes History with Germany Office Opening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, Switrus Holidays, known for its rapid growth as a European travel brand from India, has inaugurated its first international office in Germany.

Marking a significant milestone, Switrus is now the only Indian tour operator with a registered travel branch in Germany, starting a new chapter for Indian outbound tourism.

The opening in Duisburg saw prominent figures from both Indian and German communities, celebrating this cross-cultural initiative. This expansion reflects Switrus' commitment to offering its signature tours with improved logistical efficiency, highlighting its ambition for further global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025