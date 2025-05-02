Switrus Holidays Makes History with Germany Office Opening

In an unprecedented move, Switrus Holidays, known for its rapid growth as a European travel brand from India, has inaugurated its first international office in Germany.

Marking a significant milestone, Switrus is now the only Indian tour operator with a registered travel branch in Germany, starting a new chapter for Indian outbound tourism.

The opening in Duisburg saw prominent figures from both Indian and German communities, celebrating this cross-cultural initiative. This expansion reflects Switrus' commitment to offering its signature tours with improved logistical efficiency, highlighting its ambition for further global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)