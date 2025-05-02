GTA VI Delayed: Anticipation Builds for Gaming's Crown Jewel

Take-Two Interactive's announcement to delay the release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' until May 26, 2026, has sent shockwaves through the gaming community and financial markets, impacting the company's stock prices notably by a 9% dip in premarket trading.

'Grand Theft Auto' has long been the flagship series for Take-Two, delivering significant revenue and capturing global player engagement, with the previous installment achieving record-breaking sales figures. Analysts predict similar success for the new chapter, despite its postponed release.

Addressing the delay, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized the importance of allowing Rockstar Games the time to perfect their creative vision for what is promised to be a groundbreaking entertainment experience. The move highlights challenges in modern game development, balancing cost, quality, and market expectations.

