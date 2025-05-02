Aamir Khan Advocates for India-China Creative Collaborations at WAVES Summit

At the WAVES summit, celebrated actor Aamir Khan called for creative collaborations between India and China, highlighting cultural synergies and shared emotions between the two nations. He spoke of the success of his films in China and emphasized the mutual benefits of such partnerships.

Khan, advocating for cooperative storytelling, stressed that any collaboration should stem organically, driven by engaging narratives rather than superficial market trends. He shared his positive experiences with the Chinese audience and creative community, underscoring a decade-long dialogue on potential joint ventures.

Other noted filmmakers echoed Khan's sentiments, citing personal experiences and connections to Indian cinema. They emphasized the potential of authentic storytelling in bridging cultural gaps, moving beyond token partnerships. The summit, a significant event for media professionals, aims to fuse various creative sectors globally.

