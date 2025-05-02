Left Menu

Aamir Khan Advocates for India-China Creative Collaborations at WAVES Summit

Superstar Aamir Khan, famous for '3 Idiots' and 'Dangal,' emphasized the need for collaborations between Indian and Chinese creative communities. Speaking at the WAVES summit, Aamir highlighted cultural similarities and advocated for organic storytelling. Other industry figures also expressed deep appreciation for Indian cinema and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:57 IST
At the WAVES summit, celebrated actor Aamir Khan called for creative collaborations between India and China, highlighting cultural synergies and shared emotions between the two nations. He spoke of the success of his films in China and emphasized the mutual benefits of such partnerships.

Khan, advocating for cooperative storytelling, stressed that any collaboration should stem organically, driven by engaging narratives rather than superficial market trends. He shared his positive experiences with the Chinese audience and creative community, underscoring a decade-long dialogue on potential joint ventures.

Other noted filmmakers echoed Khan's sentiments, citing personal experiences and connections to Indian cinema. They emphasized the potential of authentic storytelling in bridging cultural gaps, moving beyond token partnerships. The summit, a significant event for media professionals, aims to fuse various creative sectors globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

