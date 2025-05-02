Left Menu

Celebrating Satyajit Ray: The Future of Feluda and Shonku

On Satyajit Ray's 104th birth anniversary, his son Sandip Ray reveals there are no immediate plans for a new 'Feluda' film. He intends to create a two-part movie featuring 'Feluda' and 'Professor Shonku,' but it's a long-term vision. Sandip seeks to venture into Bengali short stories instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:06 IST
  • India

In a moment of reflection on his father Satyajit Ray's 104th birth anniversary, acclaimed filmmaker Sandip Ray disclosed he has no immediate plans to direct another feature film on the iconic fictional detective 'Feluda'.

Sandip, however, has a long-term vision of a two-part cinematic venture featuring both 'Feluda' and another beloved character, 'Professor Shonku'. The filmmaker noted that while the project is anticipated, it requires more time to come to fruition.

The commemoration, attracting hundreds to Satyajit Ray's Kolkata residence, also saw readers of the family's magazine 'Sandesh' paying tributes. Sandip and family welcomed a stream of notable visitors from the Bengali film fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

