Nirmal Kapoor, Matriarch of Kapoor Clan, Passes Away at 90

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil, Sanjay, and Boney Kapoor, died peacefully at 90 in Mumbai. The family celebrated her 90th birthday in September. As the wife of the late Surinder Kapoor, she was the matriarch of a prominent Bollywood dynasty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:39 IST
Anil Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Nirmal Kapoor, the esteemed matriarch of the renowned Kapoor family, has passed away at the age of 90. She breathed her last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital at around 5.25 pm, according to Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of the hospital. Her passing marks the end of an era for the illustrious Kapoor lineage.

Boney Kapoor, one of her sons, was seen arriving at her residence soon after the unfortunate news was confirmed. It was only last September that the Kapoor family gathered in celebration, honoring Nirmal's 90th birthday. During this occasion, Anil Kapoor shared snapshots with his mother, accompanied by a heartfelt caption celebrating her lifetime of love, strength, and sacrifice.

Nirmal Kapoor, widow of late film producer Surinder Kapoor, leaves behind a legacy through her children—Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena—and her grandchildren, who include notable Bollywood personalities like Arjun, Sonam, and Janhvi Kapoor. Her role as a guiding force in one of India's most dynamic film families will be fondly remembered. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

