Global Media Dialogue at WAVES 2025 Calls for Cross-Cultural Creativity and Responsible Innovation

The Global Media Dialogue, a major highlight of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) held in Mumbai, brought together representatives from 77 countries to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of global media, entertainment, and the role of culture in uniting people across borders. The event underscored the importance of creativity rooted in cultural sensitivities and called for an inclusive, technology-driven, and ethically responsible media landscape for the future.

Promoting Creativity through Global Collaboration

A key outcome of the dialogue was a strong endorsement of global collaborations as the future of creative growth, emphasizing the need to respect and understand cross-cultural values. Delegates agreed that widening creative spaces within nations is essential to bridging the digital divide and empowering diverse voices in storytelling. As media content transcends geographical boundaries, fostering international partnerships is seen as vital for shared progress.

Films, in particular, were celebrated for their ability to bring people closer by depicting varied cultural narratives. Participants acknowledged the significant role Indian cinema plays in this space, acting as a cultural bridge and entertaining vehicle for global storytelling. Indian films were appreciated for not only their narrative richness but also their impact in promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The Role of Technology and Ethical Journalism

The Global Media Dialogue also spotlighted the rising role of technology in transforming content creation. Individual stories and creators are now pivotal to the entertainment economy, powered by technological innovation in production and distribution. However, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies also sparked discussions on the ethical use of such tools. Participants called for responsible journalism, urging for mutual cooperation among nations to tackle misinformation, ensure content integrity, and uphold democratic values through media.

India took the opportunity to highlight its flagship initiative—Create in India Challenges, which has already identified over 700 top creators globally. From the next edition, these challenges will expand into 25 global languages, enabling talent discovery from a wider linguistic and cultural spectrum. This initiative aims to democratize creative participation and give a global platform to emerging voices.

Vision for a Creative and Inclusive Future

In his address, Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, described WAVES 2025 as a microcosm of the global community. He emphasized that as the global order evolves with stronger cultural dimensions, it is essential to give voice to traditions, heritage, and creative ideas. Highlighting the synergy between technology and tradition, he stressed that modern tools can enhance awareness of cultural heritage, especially among the youth.

“Skill development is vital,” Dr. Jaishankar stated, “to prepare young talent for a future defined by creative collaborations. Innovation is the key to leapfrogging toward the vision of Viksit Bharat.” He also cautioned about the need for responsible deployment of AI, reducing bias in content, and developing inclusive frameworks for a global media workforce.

Policy Support and Governmental Commitments

Setting the stage for the dialogue, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that culture is a cornerstone of creativity, and storytelling is undergoing a major shift due to evolving technology. He called for incentivizing local content creation and building robust frameworks for co-productions and joint content development across borders.

Shri Vaishnaw further urged for the establishment of co-production treaties and joint creative funds to turn the “global bridge of creativity” into an “expressway of ideas.” These mechanisms, he stressed, are crucial to foster brotherhood, digital inclusion, and global peace.

Other dignitaries attending the session included Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, and Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary (I&B), along with senior officials from the Government of India. Their participation reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering international dialogue and providing a platform for creative talent to flourish globally.

Adoption of the WAVES Declaration

The deliberations culminated in the adoption of the WAVES Declaration, a collective commitment by participating nations to work together toward a more inclusive, ethical, and collaborative media ecosystem. The declaration outlines shared goals in co-creating media content, enhancing journalistic standards, and leveraging technology for the benefit of all cultures and communities.

As the curtain falls on WAVES 2025, the event leaves behind a strong message: that creativity, when paired with cross-cultural understanding and responsible innovation, can be a powerful force for global unity.