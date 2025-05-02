Left Menu

Grand Yoga Mahotsav: Nashik's Countdown to International Yoga Day

Nashik hosted a grand Yoga Mahotsav with over 6,000 participants, marking a 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. The event, organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, launched the 'Yoga Sangam' portal for online registration, symbolizing India's rich yoga tradition and global solidarity for health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:37 IST
Grand Yoga Mahotsav: Nashik's Countdown to International Yoga Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Nashik, a grand Yoga Mahotsav event drew over 6,000 yoga enthusiasts to celebrate a 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush, the celebration highlighted India's vibrant yoga tradition.

The event took place at the Gauri Maidan in Panchavati and launched the 'Yoga Sangam' portal, a digital platform for online registration, aiming to facilitate nationwide celebrations for the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the event, emphasizing yoga's importance globally and its deep roots in Indian tradition. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing yoga as a global movement, with the International Day of Yoga set to be celebrated as a decade-long festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025