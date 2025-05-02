Grand Yoga Mahotsav: Nashik's Countdown to International Yoga Day

In Nashik, a grand Yoga Mahotsav event drew over 6,000 yoga enthusiasts to celebrate a 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush, the celebration highlighted India's vibrant yoga tradition.

The event took place at the Gauri Maidan in Panchavati and launched the 'Yoga Sangam' portal, a digital platform for online registration, aiming to facilitate nationwide celebrations for the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the event, emphasizing yoga's importance globally and its deep roots in Indian tradition. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing yoga as a global movement, with the International Day of Yoga set to be celebrated as a decade-long festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)