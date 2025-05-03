Left Menu

Actors Reflect on Adapting to Entertainment's Changing Landscape

Actor Vikrant Massey discusses adapting to the evolving demands of the entertainment industry. Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, he highlights the challenges actors face due to changing consumption patterns. Co-panelist Ravi Mohan stresses the everlasting importance of the big screen experience.

Actor
  Country:
  India

Actor Vikrant Massey emphasized the importance of adaptation in the entertainment industry during a session at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. With evolving consumption patterns, Massey noted performers must remain alert to shifting audience demands.

Massey, known for his roles across TV, films, and OTT, shared insights on how storytelling methods and audience consumption have changed over his 21-year career. He remarked that although the platforms have evolved, public appetite for entertainment remains steadfast.

In contrast, Tamil star Ravi Mohan highlighted the permanence of cinema's big screen allure despite the rise of mobile and OTT platforms. Mohan argued the cinematic experience remains vital, sharing examples from acclaimed films designed for larger screens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

