Bollywood Mourns as Kapoor Matriarch Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of actors Anil and Sanjay Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor, was cremated on Saturday. She passed away from age-related ailments in the presence of her family. The film fraternity paid their respects at her funeral, commemorating her full, joyful life and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:04 IST
Nirmal Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of Bollywood icons Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and producer Boney Kapoor, was bid farewell on Saturday. She was cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai, amidst family and close friends.

Kapoor's demise on Friday was due to age-related health issues, and her passing marked the end of a life filled with love and cherished memories. A statement from the Kapoor family expressed that she left behind a legacy of four children, eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral saw attendance from numerous film personalities including Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji, and Arbaaz Khan, who paid their respects. Anil Kapoor, along with siblings and relatives, accompanied her final journey and welcomed fellow artists like Javed Akhtar and Jackie Shroff, who visited to offer condolences.

Latest News

