Prince Harry's Battle for Safety: A Royal Security Dilemma

Prince Harry is voicing his concerns about the security arrangements for his family when they visit the UK. The Duke of Sussex plans to write to UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, expressing dissatisfaction over what he perceives as inadequate protection.

On Friday, Prince Harry suffered a setback in his legal battle after losing a Court of Appeal case in London. He criticized the proceedings as an 'establishment stitch up' during an explosive interview with the BBC. The Prince expressed his frustrations about not being able to ensure the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

In response to the court ruling, Harry issued a statement emphasizing the importance of securing his family's safety while in the UK. He noted that the ruling highlights a failure in the security processes conducted by RAVEC, the committee responsible for royal protection. Despite ongoing legal challenges, Buckingham Palace has indicated that the matter of Prince Harry's security is resolved, sparking further calls for reconciliation between Harry and his family.

