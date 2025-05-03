Spotify House Session at WAVES Summit 2025 Celebrates Folk as a Living Tradition

Day 3 of the inaugural WAVES Summit 2025 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre became a resonant tribute to India’s rich folk traditions through an electrifying session titled Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India. Held under the vibrant banner of ‘WAVES Culturals and Concerts’, the event stood out as a powerful convergence of music, culture, storytelling, and artistic expression that reaffirmed the timeless spirit and contemporary relevance of Indian folk music.

Celebrated Voices Take the Stage

The session was anchored by the charismatic Roshan Abbas, a noted storyteller and media personality, who skillfully moderated the dialogue. The esteemed panel brought together some of the most iconic figures in Indian music and arts:

Prasoon Joshi – Lyricist, poet, and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)

Malini Awasthi – Padma Shri awardee and celebrated folk singer

Nandesh Umap – Composer and cultural ambassador of folk music

Papon – Acclaimed singer and music producer known for blending folk with contemporary sounds

Ila Arun – Veteran performer and folk revivalist with decades of stage experience

Folk Music: A Living, Breathing Tradition

Throughout the session, the speakers reinforced a central theme: Indian folk music is not a relic of the past but a living, evolving tradition. Prasoon Joshi eloquently described folk as a “tactile feel of life,” emphasizing its grounding in collective experience and its deeply emotive nature. “When you seek yourself, you write poetry. When you subsume yourself, you write folk,” he said, encapsulating the soul of the genre as one that transcends the individual.

The panellists pointed out that folk is a collective voice—a reflection of everyday life, struggles, celebrations, and emotions, passed down orally through generations. Each state in India holds within it a treasure trove of regional folk traditions that deserve attention, respect, and revitalisation.

Bringing Folk to the Mainstream

There was an emphatic appreciation for platforms like Spotify and festivals such as WAVES, which offer folk music a prominent space in mainstream culture. Nandesh Umap called folk “an open university”, lauding its democratic nature and capacity to include all voices—rural and urban, marginalised and mainstream.

Ila Arun and Malini Awasthi underlined the role of community in sustaining folk. “Folk doesn’t exist in isolation. It grows from the soil of the people,” Awasthi remarked, adding that preserving it must involve nurturing the cultural ecosystems where it originates.

Global Recognition and Local Resonance

Papon shared a touching anecdote from a performance in Serbia, where a medley of Assamese folk songs received a rousing standing ovation. It served as evidence that authentic cultural expression resonates universally, transcending language and borders when rooted in truth.

Need for Support and Innovation

A key takeaway from the discussion was the urgent need for systemic support—from government, institutions, and society at large—to protect and promote folk traditions. The panellists credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling platforms like WAVES that prioritise India’s cultural wealth.

The session also called for a balance between preservation and innovation. While maintaining the authenticity of folk forms is essential, adapting them to modern formats and sensibilities is equally important. The artists advocated for creative experimentation—remixes, collaborations, and digital archiving—as long as they honour the spirit of the original.

Music in the Moment: Spontaneous Performances

The audience was treated to impromptu performances by the panellists, turning the session into a lively celebration rather than a formal panel. These spontaneous renditions brought the raw energy of folk music into the room, drawing cheers, claps, and emotional responses from attendees. It was a moment where discussion turned into lived experience.

A Resounding Call to Action

The session concluded with a heartfelt appeal to listeners, educators, policy-makers, and creators to actively engage with India’s folk heritage. The panellists urged that folk must not only be archived but actively celebrated—on global stages, in educational curricula, and in everyday life.

By the end of the session, one thing was clear: Indian folk music is not merely about melodies and rhythms—it is about identity, emotion, resilience, and storytelling. And as long as it finds listeners and champions, it will continue to evolve, inspire, and unite.