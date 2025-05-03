Formula One Goes Colorful for Miami Grand Prix
Formula One teams are embracing vibrant livery changes for the Miami Grand Prix. Notably, Ferrari’s iconic red is now blue and white, while Racing Bulls and Kick Sauber celebrate with magenta and graffiti-inspired designs. Meanwhile, drivers sport unique helmet retouches, drawing in celebrities and fans alike.
In a dazzling display of creativity, Formula One teams are rolling out vibrant new car liveries for the Miami Grand Prix.
Among the eye-catching transformations is Ferrari's decision to swap its iconic all-red design for a blue and white scheme, celebrating its anniversary with sponsor HP. This, however, drew mixed reactions from fans.
Meanwhile, Racing Bulls and Kick Sauber are also making statements. Racing Bulls revealed a magenta makeover, promoting a peach-flavored Red Bull drink, while Kick Sauber pays homage to Miami's art scene with a paint-splattered look. The Miami Grand Prix continues to be a magnet for celebrities and fans drawn to its colorful car innovations.
