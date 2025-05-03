Formula One Goes Colorful for Miami Grand Prix

In a dazzling display of creativity, Formula One teams are rolling out vibrant new car liveries for the Miami Grand Prix.

Among the eye-catching transformations is Ferrari's decision to swap its iconic all-red design for a blue and white scheme, celebrating its anniversary with sponsor HP. This, however, drew mixed reactions from fans.

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls and Kick Sauber are also making statements. Racing Bulls revealed a magenta makeover, promoting a peach-flavored Red Bull drink, while Kick Sauber pays homage to Miami's art scene with a paint-splattered look. The Miami Grand Prix continues to be a magnet for celebrities and fans drawn to its colorful car innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)