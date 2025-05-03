Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Emerges as the Next Creative Hub: Launch of Film Tourism Policy 2025

Madhya Pradesh launches Film Tourism and AVGC XR Policies 2025 at Waves 2025, aiming to become India's next filmmaking hub. Spearheaded by Ekta Kapoor, the policies promise incentives, ease of shooting, and a supportive environment, positioning MP as a major creative center with local talents and attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:41 IST
Renowned producer and director Ekta Kapoor (Photo/@EktaaRKapoor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement at Waves 2025, Madhya Pradesh unveiled its Film Tourism Policy 2025, marking a major step towards establishing the state as a creative powerhouse in India. The session, dubbed 'Digital Dreams and Cinematic Visions: Madhya Pradesh as the Next Creative Hub,' was led by renowned producer Ekta Kapoor, who emphasized the state's commitment to supporting filmmakers.

The event also witnessed the introduction of the AVGC XR Policy 2025 and advancements in the Madhya Pradesh Film Cell Portal. Officials, including Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, contended that Madhya Pradesh's conducive environment, historic richness, and streamlined processes make it an attractive destination for film productions. The updated policies feature improved incentives and provisions for films utilizing local languages and talent.

Adding further credibility to the state's aspiration, Shobha Sant, CEO of Creativeland Studios, shared instances of successful projects shot in Madhya Pradesh. The government, represented by Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, affirmed support for sectors like animation and gaming, underlining a proactive approach to transforming Madhya Pradesh into a competitive filmmaking environment. Panelists also highlighted the state's cultural and culinary attractions, reinforcing its potential as a creative hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

