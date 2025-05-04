Thrissur Pooram: Balancing Tradition and Inclusivity

In a move aimed at fostering inclusivity during the grand Thrissur Pooram festival, Union Minister Suresh Gopi has backed a directive from the state Devaswom Minister, V N Vasavan, to eliminate the use of symbols, flags, and slogans that incite religious or political tensions.

Known as a major temple festival spectacle, Thrissur Pooram is set to take place on the vast grounds of the Vadakkunnathan Temple. Gopi, who represents Thrissur in the Lok Sabha, emphasized that the directive intends to make the festival socially acceptable and enjoyable for all, without obstructing traditional and ritualistic practices.

This announcement follows controversies from last year's festival, where police intervention reportedly disrupted festivities, leading to altered timings for the renowned fireworks display. The Kerala government has initiated an investigation into these controversies to ensure a smooth execution of the event on May 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)