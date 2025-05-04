Left Menu

Paul Feig Teases a Global Adventure for 'Simple Favor 3'

Director Paul Feig expresses enthusiasm for a third 'Simple Favor' film, envisioning a more international setting. Following 'Another Simple Favor', the potential sequel may take Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively's characters on a global adventure. Feig aims to reunite with the original cast for this exciting continuation.

Renowned director Paul Feig has revealed his eagerness to helm a third installment in the 'Simple Favor' series. He envisions taking the story on a more international route, expanding beyond the locations of the previous films.

Feig, who recently directed 'Another Simple Favor' with stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, believes the sequel offers an opportunity for an adventurous narrative. He expressed hopes for a reunion with the talented cast, aiming to craft an even more gripping and exotic cinematic experience.

The original 'A Simple Favor' was set in Connecticut, whereas its sequel ventured to Capri. Feig intends to broaden the geographical horizon even further, should the third movie come to fruition. The sequel began streaming on Prime Video in May, with Michele Morrone joining the cast.

