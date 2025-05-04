Left Menu

A Heartfelt Farewell: Jammu & Kashmir Embarks on Haj Journey

The first group of 178 Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir departed for Saudi Arabia, receiving a warm send-off from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The government guarantees optimal arrangements for the pilgrimage, with over 3,600 pilgrims participating this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:28 IST
A Heartfelt Farewell: Jammu & Kashmir Embarks on Haj Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial group of Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir embarked on their sacred journey to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The departure of this group, comprising 178 pilgrims, was marked by the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Srinagar airport.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the departing pilgrims, wishing them well on their spiritual journey. Sinha emphasized the central government's commitment to providing the best possible arrangements for the pilgrims' well-being during their sacred pilgrimage.

Chief Minister Abdullah also extended his good wishes via a message on the social media platform X, expressing his hope for a fulfilling experience for the pilgrims. This pilgrimage season, approximately 3,622 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are set to embark on the Haj journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025