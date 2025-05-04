A Heartfelt Farewell: Jammu & Kashmir Embarks on Haj Journey

The initial group of Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir embarked on their sacred journey to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The departure of this group, comprising 178 pilgrims, was marked by the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Srinagar airport.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the departing pilgrims, wishing them well on their spiritual journey. Sinha emphasized the central government's commitment to providing the best possible arrangements for the pilgrims' well-being during their sacred pilgrimage.

Chief Minister Abdullah also extended his good wishes via a message on the social media platform X, expressing his hope for a fulfilling experience for the pilgrims. This pilgrimage season, approximately 3,622 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are set to embark on the Haj journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)