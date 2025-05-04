Viterbo: The Birthplace of the Modern Papal Conclave
The Viterbo conclave, which lasted 1,006 days, was the longest papal election in history, sparking the creation of the term 'conclave.' Due to internal divisions and political strife, cardinals were locked in a roofless palace, leading to strict conclave regulations that influenced modern papal elections.
- Country:
- Italy
The historic papal conclave in Viterbo, Italy, remains a pivotal event in Catholic Church history, marking the emergence of the term 'conclave.' The election process, beset by cardinal divisions and political conflicts, notably delayed the selection of a new pope.
During this period, the cardinals were sequestered in a palace, contributing to the term's origin from Latin 'cum' (with) and 'clavem' (key). Due to frustrations from locals about the protracted election, they faced increasingly challenging conditions, such as being exposed to the elements in a roofless palace.
The lengthy conclave spurred Pope Gregory X to establish new rules, forming the basis for modern papal election practices. These regulations are still in practice, shortening the election duration and expediting the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Next Papacy: Cardinals in Contention
Pope Francis' funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 am, celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, reports AP.
Cardinals to meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral
Cardinals determine public viewing of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica to begin on Wednesday morning, reports AP.
Indian Cardinals Ready to Play Key Role in Next Papal Election