Left Menu

Viterbo: The Birthplace of the Modern Papal Conclave

The Viterbo conclave, which lasted 1,006 days, was the longest papal election in history, sparking the creation of the term 'conclave.' Due to internal divisions and political strife, cardinals were locked in a roofless palace, leading to strict conclave regulations that influenced modern papal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Viterbo | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:44 IST
Viterbo: The Birthplace of the Modern Papal Conclave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The historic papal conclave in Viterbo, Italy, remains a pivotal event in Catholic Church history, marking the emergence of the term 'conclave.' The election process, beset by cardinal divisions and political conflicts, notably delayed the selection of a new pope.

During this period, the cardinals were sequestered in a palace, contributing to the term's origin from Latin 'cum' (with) and 'clavem' (key). Due to frustrations from locals about the protracted election, they faced increasingly challenging conditions, such as being exposed to the elements in a roofless palace.

The lengthy conclave spurred Pope Gregory X to establish new rules, forming the basis for modern papal election practices. These regulations are still in practice, shortening the election duration and expediting the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025