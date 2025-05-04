Viterbo: The Birthplace of the Modern Papal Conclave

The historic papal conclave in Viterbo, Italy, remains a pivotal event in Catholic Church history, marking the emergence of the term 'conclave.' The election process, beset by cardinal divisions and political conflicts, notably delayed the selection of a new pope.

During this period, the cardinals were sequestered in a palace, contributing to the term's origin from Latin 'cum' (with) and 'clavem' (key). Due to frustrations from locals about the protracted election, they faced increasingly challenging conditions, such as being exposed to the elements in a roofless palace.

The lengthy conclave spurred Pope Gregory X to establish new rules, forming the basis for modern papal election practices. These regulations are still in practice, shortening the election duration and expediting the process.

