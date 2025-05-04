Courtroom Drama: Emotional Testimony in Weinstein's Assault Trial

Miriam Haley, a former TV production assistant, provided an emotional account during Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York City. Her testimony, marked by tears, included calling the former mogul a 'f---ing asshole' during cross-examination. This intense exchange occurred as defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean probed into Haley's past interactions with Weinstein, reported Variety.

Bonjean's questions focused on Haley's previous encounters with Weinstein, including an unexpected visit to her East Village apartment after declining his Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week invitation—a visit Haley described as 'bizarre'. She explained she felt compelled to meet him after further invites, particularly the Los Angeles premiere of Clerks II, asserting it would have been strange not to attend.

The cross-examination sought to undermine Haley's credibility, probing her attire during a meeting at Weinstein's SoHo apartment. Despite relentless questioning, Haley couldn't recall specific clothing details. When pressed for further recollection, she starkly recalled Weinstein ripping off her tampon. Her emotional testimony culminated in calling Weinstein a 'f---ing asshole', as tensions in the courtroom soared.

(With inputs from agencies.)