Left Menu

Courtroom Drama: Emotional Testimony in Weinstein's Assault Trial

Former TV assistant Miriam Haley delivered a tearful testimony in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial, confronting the ex-filmmaker with strong language. Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean questioned Haley's meetings with Weinstein, while Haley maintained her accusations against him. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:59 IST
Courtroom Drama: Emotional Testimony in Weinstein's Assault Trial
Harvey Weinstein (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Miriam Haley, a former TV production assistant, provided an emotional account during Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York City. Her testimony, marked by tears, included calling the former mogul a 'f---ing asshole' during cross-examination. This intense exchange occurred as defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean probed into Haley's past interactions with Weinstein, reported Variety.

Bonjean's questions focused on Haley's previous encounters with Weinstein, including an unexpected visit to her East Village apartment after declining his Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week invitation—a visit Haley described as 'bizarre'. She explained she felt compelled to meet him after further invites, particularly the Los Angeles premiere of Clerks II, asserting it would have been strange not to attend.

The cross-examination sought to undermine Haley's credibility, probing her attire during a meeting at Weinstein's SoHo apartment. Despite relentless questioning, Haley couldn't recall specific clothing details. When pressed for further recollection, she starkly recalled Weinstein ripping off her tampon. Her emotional testimony culminated in calling Weinstein a 'f---ing asshole', as tensions in the courtroom soared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025