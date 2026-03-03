Reshaping Global Energy: The Rise of Renewables Amid Oil Tensions

Global energy markets are on high alert as geopolitical tensions involving Iran and major powers like the United States place the Strait of Hormuz at risk. This vital passageway sees 20% of the world's traded oil, and its potential closure has already driven up oil prices.

The current instability has sparked a global move towards reducing oil reliance, with nations like Cuba, Ukraine, and Ethiopia spearheading shifts to renewables and electric vehicles. This transition not only serves environmental goals but also enhances energy resilience against political leverage.

Countries are increasingly viewing energy policy as integral to national security. While renewables offer resilience to geopolitical disruptions, they also introduce new dependencies in manufacturing and mining, underscoring the strategic complexity of this energy shift.

