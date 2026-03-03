Left Menu

AIADMK's Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks to Strengthen NDA's Tamil Nadu Position

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the start of seat-sharing talks with allies, dismissing speculations of confusion within their NDA group in Tamil Nadu. The opposition DMK alliance faces uncertainty, especially concerning Congress's involvement. Palaniswami emphasized forming a victorious AIADMK-led government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

AIADMK is set to initiate seat-sharing discussions with its allies, as confirmed by chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. He affirmed that the NDA coalition led by AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is free of the discord speculated in media reports.

Palaniswami highlighted the perceived uncertainty within the DMK coalition, particularly regarding the continued involvement of the Congress party. This development follows Palaniswami's discussions with BJP leader Amit Shah concerning the state's political landscape and upcoming polls.

Clarifying alliance dynamics, Palaniswami indicated potential new partnerships within the NDA and dismissed any plans for collaboration with a party announced by expelled leader V K Sasikala.

