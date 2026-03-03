AIADMK's Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks to Strengthen NDA's Tamil Nadu Position

AIADMK is set to initiate seat-sharing discussions with its allies, as confirmed by chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. He affirmed that the NDA coalition led by AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is free of the discord speculated in media reports.

Palaniswami highlighted the perceived uncertainty within the DMK coalition, particularly regarding the continued involvement of the Congress party. This development follows Palaniswami's discussions with BJP leader Amit Shah concerning the state's political landscape and upcoming polls.

Clarifying alliance dynamics, Palaniswami indicated potential new partnerships within the NDA and dismissed any plans for collaboration with a party announced by expelled leader V K Sasikala.