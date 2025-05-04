Badrinath Temple's Auspicious Reopening Marks Beginning of Char Dham Yatra

The sacred portals of the Badrinath temple, located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, have been ceremoniously reopened to devotees after a six-month hiatus, marking an official commencement of this year's Char Dham Yatra.

As the doors opened at 6 a.m. amidst Vedic chants, the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was adorned with fifteen tons of flowers while an Indian Army band set a devotional tone for the occasion.

The Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, graced the ceremony, where devotees experienced floral showers from helicopters. The state administration has ensured all necessary arrangements for a secure and eco-friendly pilgrimage season.

