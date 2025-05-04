Defence Minister Vows Resilience Against Terror Amidst Rising Tensions

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted India's readiness to deliver a strong response. Speaking at an event, Singh stressed the responsibility of working alongside the armed forces to counter threats, reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determined leadership and risk-taking capabilities.

Singh made it clear that under Modi's guidance, India plans to take decisive action against Pakistan due to evidence of cross-border involvement in the attack which resulted in 26 fatalities. The Indian government, according to Singh, will not only hunt down the perpetrators but also those who conspired behind the scenes.

Amid growing tensions, India has already initiated multiple countermeasures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Singh also highlighted the importance of India's cultural and spiritual strength, asserting that these aspects, along with military might, are crucial for achieving the nation's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)