Tragic Turn in Raniganj: Unveiling a Chilling Murder Mystery

In a shocking development in Raniganj, the police have arrested three family members in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old transgender woman, officers reported on Friday.

The investigation began after Ravi Gupta, one of the accused, was found dead by suicide earlier this week, leading to the discovery of the victim's body at the same residence.

Authorities revealed that the victim, Rekha, was last seen at the Gupta household on CCTV footage. A case has been registered against the accused under serious charges, highlighting the grave implications of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)