Tragic Turn in Raniganj: Unveiling a Chilling Murder Mystery

Following a suspected murder and suicide in Raniganj, police arrested three family members for the murder of a transgender woman. Evidence links the accused to the crime at their home where the bodies were found, triggering legal action under relevant sections of the BNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:37 IST
Tragic Turn in Raniganj: Unveiling a Chilling Murder Mystery
In a shocking development in Raniganj, the police have arrested three family members in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old transgender woman, officers reported on Friday.

The investigation began after Ravi Gupta, one of the accused, was found dead by suicide earlier this week, leading to the discovery of the victim's body at the same residence.

Authorities revealed that the victim, Rekha, was last seen at the Gupta household on CCTV footage. A case has been registered against the accused under serious charges, highlighting the grave implications of the incident.

