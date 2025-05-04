Actor Ajaz Khan Accused: Film Industry Dreams Turned Nightmare

Ajaz Khan, an actor, has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman who claims he promised to help her enter the film industry. A case has been registered against Khan, and Charkop police are investigating the allegations.

The woman has alleged that Khan lured her with promises of film roles and subsequently raped her at multiple locations. Legal proceedings are in motion, with Khan facing charges under sections related to rape in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Previously, Khan found himself embroiled in controversy due to his involvement in the web show 'House Arrest', which featured explicit content. Clips from the show have gone viral, with Khan seen asking women to perform intimate acts and responding to vulgar questions.

