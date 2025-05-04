Left Menu

Actor Ajaz Khan Accused: Film Industry Dreams Turned Nightmare

A sexual assault case has been filed against actor Ajaz Khan. A woman claims Khan promised her film roles in exchange for sexual acts. Police are investigating, and Khan faces charges under sections related to rape. This is not Khan's first controversy with explicit content allegations in past projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:09 IST
Actor Ajaz Khan Accused: Film Industry Dreams Turned Nightmare
Ajaz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Ajaz Khan, an actor, has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman who claims he promised to help her enter the film industry. A case has been registered against Khan, and Charkop police are investigating the allegations.

The woman has alleged that Khan lured her with promises of film roles and subsequently raped her at multiple locations. Legal proceedings are in motion, with Khan facing charges under sections related to rape in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Previously, Khan found himself embroiled in controversy due to his involvement in the web show 'House Arrest', which featured explicit content. Clips from the show have gone viral, with Khan seen asking women to perform intimate acts and responding to vulgar questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025