Left Menu

Ganga Blessings: ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Spiritual Sojourn in Haridwar

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, accompanied by his family, visited Haridwar and performed Ganga 'aarti' at Har Ki Pauri, expressing his intent to return annually for blessings. Alongside him, Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant also participated in this spiritual ritual, emphasizing its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:32 IST
Ganga Blessings: ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Spiritual Sojourn in Haridwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, embarked on a spiritual journey to Haridwar, performing the revered Ganga 'aarti' alongside his family. The Shah family participated in the religious ceremony at Har Ki Pauri, joining hands with other devotees in a display of spiritual devotion.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, notable figures from the Reliance Industries family, were also present at the event, underscoring the ceremony's widespread appeal among prominent personalities.

Shah, reflecting on his visit in the Ganga Sabha's guest book, expressed his emotional connection and commitment to seeking the blessings of 'Ganga Maa' annually, highlighting the enduring cultural and spiritual allure of Haridwar's sacred rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025