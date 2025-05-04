Ganga Blessings: ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Spiritual Sojourn in Haridwar

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, embarked on a spiritual journey to Haridwar, performing the revered Ganga 'aarti' alongside his family. The Shah family participated in the religious ceremony at Har Ki Pauri, joining hands with other devotees in a display of spiritual devotion.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, notable figures from the Reliance Industries family, were also present at the event, underscoring the ceremony's widespread appeal among prominent personalities.

Shah, reflecting on his visit in the Ganga Sabha's guest book, expressed his emotional connection and commitment to seeking the blessings of 'Ganga Maa' annually, highlighting the enduring cultural and spiritual allure of Haridwar's sacred rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)