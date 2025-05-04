Jay Shah's Spiritual Visit to Haridwar: Embracing Tradition

Jay Shah, the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), made a spiritual pilgrimage to Haridwar on Sunday with his family to perform the sacred Ganga 'aarti'. The visit included the presence of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, alongside his wife, Radhika Merchant, who also participated in the religious rituals.

Shah, accompanied by his mother, wife, and three children, arrived at Har Ki Pauri in the evening to pay homage to the Ganga River. The family partook in the evening 'aarti' and received a cordial welcome from Ganga Sabha president Gautam and General Secretary Tanmay Vashisht, who honored them with Ganga ji's 'prasad'.

Expressing his sentiments in the visitor's book, Shah noted his happiness at visiting Haridwar after a five-year hiatus and vowed to make it an annual tradition to seek ''Ganga Maa's'' blessings.

