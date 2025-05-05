Left Menu

Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' and Lady Gaga Light Up Entertainment Headlines

Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio draws over 2 million fans and boosts local airlines, while Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' kicks off the summer box office with $162 million worldwide. Meanwhile, police thwart a bomb plot at Lady Gaga's concert. Comic star Ruth Buzzi passes away at age 88.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 02:27 IST
Lady Gaga

Marvel's latest superhero film, "Thunderbolts," has smashed into the summer box office, grossing an impressive $162 million globally. The film has delivered a strong start to Hollywood's vital summer season.

In Brazil, authorities successfully prevented a bomb attack at Lady Gaga's free concert, which attracted over 2 million fans to Copacabana Beach. The police collaborated with the Justice Ministry to neutralize the threat posed by a group targeting teenagers with hateful rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the legendary comic actress Ruth Buzzi, known for her role on "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," passed away at the age of 88 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

