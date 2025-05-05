Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' and Lady Gaga Light Up Entertainment Headlines
Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio draws over 2 million fans and boosts local airlines, while Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' kicks off the summer box office with $162 million worldwide. Meanwhile, police thwart a bomb plot at Lady Gaga's concert. Comic star Ruth Buzzi passes away at age 88.
Marvel's latest superhero film, "Thunderbolts," has smashed into the summer box office, grossing an impressive $162 million globally. The film has delivered a strong start to Hollywood's vital summer season.
In Brazil, authorities successfully prevented a bomb attack at Lady Gaga's free concert, which attracted over 2 million fans to Copacabana Beach. The police collaborated with the Justice Ministry to neutralize the threat posed by a group targeting teenagers with hateful rhetoric.
Meanwhile, the legendary comic actress Ruth Buzzi, known for her role on "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," passed away at the age of 88 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
