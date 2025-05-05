Young Mountaineer Scales Peaks to Combat Vices
Bhukya Yashwanth, a 20-year-old mountaineer from Telangana, climbs the highest peaks in Manipur and Tripura to spread awareness against drug abuse and betting apps. Accompanied by Assam Rifles officers, his mission, 'Har Shikar Par Tiranga', aims to fly the national flag atop every state's highest peak.
In an inspiring feat, Bhukya Yashwanth, a 20-year-old mountaineer from Telangana, has scaled Manipur's highest peak, Mount Iso, as part of a campaign against drug abuse and betting apps.
Yashwanth, who is a B Com student, has recently climbed the highest peaks in both Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. His mission, 'Har Shikar Par Tiranga', involves hoisting the national flag on the highest peaks in every state, spreading a message of integrity and purpose.
Yashwanth embarked on his climb of Mount Iso along with two Assam Rifles officers, emphasizing the importance of health over harmful distractions. Next on his agenda is conquering Mizoram's peaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
